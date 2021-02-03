Concordia College New York announced last week a formal agreement is being finalized for Iona College to acquire Concordia’s Bronxville campus and provide continued education for students through a teach-out plan, enabling most students to continue their degrees to completion at Iona.

Concordia College New York’s classes will cease beginning with the fall 2021 semester and the college will close. The agreement between the two institutions is expected to be completed by summer 2021.

“Concordia’s challenges are reflected broadly in the higher education sector; accelerated by the pandemic, these challenges necessitated an outcome that brings deep pain to all those invested in Concordia and its 140-year history,” said Concordia President Rev. John A. Nunes, Ph.D. “I am grateful to the Board of Regents and my administration for working so hard to save our institution. Students continue to be our priority. By acting now, Concordia’s Regents have provided our students with an excellent pathway for continuing the high-quality, faith-informed education they began at Concordia.”

Iona’s President Seamus Carey, Ph.D., said: “The closure of a sister institution affects us all. As I’ve said since I arrived at Iona, higher education must, and will, be different going forward. This is especially true for private, faith-based institutions, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the circumstances demanding change. While we pursue regulatory approvals, Iona and Concordia will work together to ensure their students can complete their education with minimal disruption.”

Iona plans to utilize the Concordia campus to develop a leading school of health sciences, furthering Iona’s strategic investments in the field, and continuing Concordia’s legacy of excellence in health sciences education.

Concordia Board of Regents Chairman Joe Carlin said, “While we had hoped to preserve the College in its current form, and worked hard on a number of solutions, we know that this move gives our students the best opportunity for a seamless continuation of their education at a worthy institution.”