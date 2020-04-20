Instagram Delivering Instant Boost for Restaurants and Foodies Alike

Are you gift card shopping for a foodie? Are you a restaurant owner seeking another way to reach customers? Are you just hungry and want to make a delivery order in a hurry amidst the quarantine?

If you answered yes to any or all three of those questions, you’re now in luck, thanks to Instagram.

This week the free photo and video sharing app announced an easier way to discover and buy gift cards, make online food orders, and support fundraisers on Instagram so you can support the Westchester/Putnam (and beyond) businesses you love.

“Small businesses are the backbone of local communities and restaurants are the soul of neighborhoods: they bring people together and build community,” Instagram COO Justin Osofsky stated.

Businesses can share new gift cards, food orders and fundraiser “stickers” in “Stories” and on their Instagram profiles. These “stickers” are clickable animations which allow people to tap on a gift card or food order and make your purchase through a partner’s site.

Because the program has just been unveiled, the company is now seeking to spread the word to restaurants across the United States and Canada about the opportunity.

The new option is designed to allow restaurants to reach more customers for take-out and delivery orders while people are navigating their eating lives around the stay-at-home orders.

Also, Fundraisers created on Facebook can be shared and promoted using Instagram Stories.

“This allows restaurants or their supporters to create personal fundraisers to help them rally financial support while restaurants have reduced staff or shut down altogether,” an email explained. “Fundraisers on Instagram will be coming soon.”

People can also spread the word by resharing the stickers in their Stories.

“We want to do our part in helping them stay open, keep in touch with customers, and be informed on how to navigate this crisis,” Osofsky concluded.