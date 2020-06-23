Ines Manes

Ines Clorinda Carriero Manes peacefully returned home to Our Heavenly Father on May 16. She was 87 years old.

Manes was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Costanzo Manes. They raised a family of four children while living in Somers for more than 30 years. She was an active mother, hospital volunteer and a troop leader for the Girl Scouts of America. She was also a very successful salesperson for various retail stores at the Bazaar Mall in Mount Kisco.

The couple retired to Lake Forest, Fla. in 1995, where they lived for 20 years. Manes continued her retirement in Pasadena, Calif. in her final years. She will be remembered for her lively spirit, generosity, ability to evoke laughter, kindness and grace by all who knew her.

Manes is survived by her four children, Henrietta Manes, Jane Rose Watt, Victor Manes and Tina Guida. She was blessed with and dearly loved her five grandchildren, Lydia Watt, Connor Watt, Cecilia Guida, Nicholas Manes and Carly Guida.

A virtual memorial service took place at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church in Altadena, Calif. Her ashes will be laid to rest in her hometown of Campomarino, Italy.

In her memory, donations may be made to Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson, Attn: Fund Development, 2 Great Oak Lane, Pleasantville, N.Y. 10570.