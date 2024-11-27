Indoor Pickleball Facility to Open in Yorktown Green

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Town of Yorktown may soon become the pickleball capital of Westchester County.

Just a few weeks after conceptual plans for a 40,000-square-foot building at Downing Park off Route 202 that would house eight pickleball courts and two padel courts were unveiled, a leading pickleball club operator in the northeast has announced it has secured a long-term lease to open a 30,000-square-foot pickleball center in the Yorktown Green Shopping Center.

Sportime Pickleball, which is constructing a facility in Armonk, will be offering 12 dedicated indoor pickleball courts, two party rooms, a lounge and a pro shop in downtown Yorktown with a planned opening in fall 2025.

“We are excited to bring a state-of-the-art, dedicated pickleball facility to the Yorktown Heights community,” said Claude Okin, President & CEO of Sportime. “We know that local interest in the sport is already robust in the Yorktown area. Our new center will offer players of all levels a convenient way to learn and play pickleball at a beautiful facility in a convenient and popular location.”

Sportime Pickleball’s facility will provide a range of services, including court rentals, level-rated open play sessions, group and private instruction and clinics, tournaments, and special events, and a junior academy.

Yorktown Green has undergone several changes in recent years, most notably the arrival of Uncle Giuseppe’s and the opening this month of TJ Maxx. Five Below and Michael’s will also be setting up soon in the shopping center.

“We selected this busy and successful retail location because of the high volume of traffic, which will further support the facility’s use and success,” said Daren Hornig, principal and head of real estate at Sportime Pickleball. “We also believe that Sportime Pickleball will be a great asset to the center.”