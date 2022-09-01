Indoor Golf Recreation Center Proposed in Greenburgh

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Greenburgh Planning Board will be entertaining an application next week for an indoor recreation/entertainment venue that will include 16 state-of-the-art golf simulators.

Golfzon Social, a Golfzon America and Troon partnership, will be on the September 7 agenda to discuss its plans for a former furniture store at 691 Central Ave. in Scarsdale.

The golf simulators will enable users to choose from more than 85 golf courses to practice or play in virtual realistic conditions, including simulated rough and sand traps.

Plans also call for a full bar and restaurant in a family-friendly atmosphere.

“I am pleased that this type of year-round recreation/entertainment space has chosen the Town of Greenburgh,” Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner stated. “I know that many residents of Greenburgh and Westchester County will be very excited about this new business. It’s exactly the kind of new business we want in Greenburgh. Let’s make Central Ave. a fun and exciting place for shoppers and residents. This business will also attract people who normally would not drive on Central Ave.–which should help other stores as well.”

Golf Digest named Golfzon’s Vision Premium a winner in the Premium simulator category of its Editors’ Choice Awards. The win makes Golfzon the only simulator company to receive the award for five consecutive years.

Golf Digest specifically touted the Vision Premium for its unique moving swing plate with multi-surface hitting mats: “Rather than a traditional mat, the Vision Premium has a moving swing plate, giving golfers a chance to hit off an uphill, downhill, and sidehill lie, like they would on the course. The plate also has different hitting surfaces such as rough and sand to simulate those experiences.”

More information on the simulator technology that is planned to be utilized can be found at https://golfzongolf.com/.