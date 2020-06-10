Independent Local Small Businesses Matter, Now More than Ever

The Yorktown Small Business Association (YSBA) has been advocating, advising and mentoring independent local small businesses since we opened our doors in January 2014. Our presentation to the Town Board that year included quotes and statements emphasizing the significant contributions of our independent local small businesses. “Make every day a small business day,” “Be vocal, buy local” and “Shop Local” were quotes included with the presentation.

Now, more than ever, our independent local small businesses need your support. Please take the time to seek opportunities to patronize them. They have and continue to give back to the community they do business in where many of them live, work and play. Recent reports from the Institute for Local Self-Reliance indicated that of every $100 spent in a local business, $68 stays in the local economy.

Much less of the money you spend at big-box, national and regional chains and with e-commerce sites stays in the local economy. Our independent local small businesses support all aspects of our community from sports clubs, scouts, Lions, Rotary, Elks, American Legion, VFW, fire departments, police as well as many of our nonprofits and community service organizations. Most often they live here, their children go to school here and they pay taxes here.

The Small Business Administration recently reported that there are 30 million small businesses in the country. Westchester County recently posted a chart that indicated of the 31,733 businesses in the county, 25,411 have less than 10 employees.

Most all your needs can be filled by an independent local small business in our community. Please shop our town’s five business hamlets (Crompond, Jefferson Valley, Mohegan Lake, Shrub Oak and Yorktown Heights) now and in the future. Independent local small businesses are the heart and soul of our community. They are the economic backbone of our town. They need and deserve your full support now, during these trying times.

Bob Giordano

Founder and President

Yorktown Small Business Association