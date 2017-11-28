Incoming Putnam Top Cop Selects Undersheriff

Overall, Corrigan has 34 years of law enforcement experience. He has worked for the Village of Cold Spring Police Department and most recently the Town of New Fairfield, Ct. police force. He also worked for the New York City Department of Environmental Protection Police. He is a 1995 graduate of the 183rd session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia and one of the 28 past and present members of the sheriff ’s department to be a graduate. Currently, the undersheriff is Paul Boscia, a main stay in the sheriff’s department who is expected to retire once Smith leaves office. He came out of retirement to fill the position after longtime undersheriff Peter Convery died in 2016.

Corrigan said he was “honored and flattered” Langley selected him to be undersheriff. The two former investigators became familiar with each other when they were both in the sheriff ’s department, dating back to the 1990s. Corrigan said he’s always known Langley to be “an honest, straight shooter.” Corrigan said he retired from the sheriff ’s office in 2006. Corrigan said he shares Langley’s vision of placing integrity in the sheriff ’s office, stressing that wasn’t just a campaign slogan, but a promise to county residents. “We want the people of Putnam County to know they’re going to get a fair shake, an honest shake when they have to deal with a deputy or an investigator or anything,” Corrigan said.

Corrigan was critical of Sheriff Smith during the campaign, writing letters to the editor in various newspapers that accused Smith of inappropriate use of his office. He said Smith “tarnished” the reputation of the Putnam sheriff ’s office. Smith faced blowback after he admitted he provided the public untruths about former district attorney Adam Levy in 2013 pertaining to a past rape investigation. Levy sued Smith the same year for defamation and the county settled this past June with taxpayers funding a $125,000 payout. Smith also chipped in $25,000. Corrigan said he and Langley would lead by example for the rest of the sheriff department’s personnel. He stressed, “I have no tolerance for corruption.”