Incentives Approved for Electric Bus Dealer for Yorktown

The Westchester County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) recently voted preliminary approval of financial incentives for the redevelopment of a vacant car dealership on Route 202 in Yorktown into a 16,000-square-foot school bus storage facility.

The 2.7-acre property, which had been vacant for five years, is located at 3805 Crompond Road (Route 202). It will be occupied by Bird Bus Sales, a leading distributor and dealership of Blue Bird and Mirco Bird buses and commercial buses.

The company, which is the leading electric bus dealer in the Northeast, is moving its existing operations from Elmsford. The new location will have 8,000 square feet of sales office space and 8,000 square feet of warehouse space.

Applicant Presidential Associates 3805 LLC is requesting a total of $362,576 in tax benefits comprised of $117,770 in sales tax exemptions, $52,000 in mortgage recording tax exemptions and a $192,806 real property tax exemption. The IDA Board voted the preliminary approval at its July 22 meeting.

“The financial incentives to be provided by the IDA will not only create jobs but will also help retain an important business that supports the transportation needs of our county’s schools. The company’s commitment to sustainability through bus electrification aligns with our county’s energy policies and goals,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

The $6.5 million project is estimated to create between 30 and 35 construction jobs of which 35% are expected to be Westchester County hires. The project is also expected to retain eight direct jobs on-site resulting in approximately $301,000 in earnings and $692,000 in economic activity within the county.

“The IDA is pleased to vote preliminary approval of incentives for this project which will transform an abandoned property into a new facility for school bus storage,” said IDA Chair Joan McDonald. “We are particularly pleased to see that the new owner of this property is a leader in school bus electrification, alternative fuels and 100 percent zero emission electric bus sales in New York State.”

Bird Bus Sales, which is headquartered in Plainview, Long Island, is a pioneer in the alternative fuel and clean energy sector of the bus industry and is the top-selling distributor of gasoline, electric and propane school buses in its market.