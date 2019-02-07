In the Insurance Business for 70 Years, Brian Wallach Agency, White Plains

For 70 years, the Brian Wallach Agency has been a fixture in the insurance industry in White Plains.

The agency was one of the first tenants in the One North Broadway building when it opened in 1969, and is now the last original tenant of the building.

Yorktown resident Todd Wallach is continuing the legacy of the company, which was founded by his father, Brian, who resides in White Plains.

Todd Wallach said last week his father will turn 90 in June. “He started [the agency] pretty much right out of high school,” Wallach said. “He didn’t go to college. He learned a lot on his own, He basically built it up.”

Todd Wallach joined his father’s agency in 1992. Wallach said he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps. “I was basically born into it,” he said. “It was like a natural transition.”

Wallach said most of his business is generated through word of mouth, with many of his customers residing in New York state and Connecticut, and some from New Jersey. The agency is also licensed in several other states and some clients remain with the business even after they move away from the tristate area, Wallach said. But about 90 percent of his clients reside in Westchester County.

Wallach’s agency offers a wide variety of insurance products. “We do a little bit of everything, but our bread and butter are the personal lines – your homeowner’s, your automobile, life insurance.” About 85 percent of the business is personal insurance, leaving the remaining 15 percent for commercial insurance, Wallach noted.

How people purchase insurance is changing, with many buying policies online, Wallach said. “We’ve tried to keep up with the technology,” he said. “We have a Website and we’re doing some social media.” The company’s forms can be completed by customers online.

Wallach explained why the agency, which is aligned with all the top insurance companies, has been so successful for so long. “I think a lot has to do with the personal service,” he said. “We really try to provide the highest level of service that we possibly can. We try to return phone calls as quickly as possible. When somebody’s involved in an accident they don’t want to wait two days before getting a call back.”

What Wallach’s customers say they like about his company: “I can actually deal with a person and I can have rates that are competitive,” he said.

The Brian Wallach Agency is located at One North Broadway in White Plains. For more information call 914-949-0000 or visit https://www.bwagency.com/. The agency is also on Facebook and Twitter.