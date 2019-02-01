Immigration Debate Focus of Maloney Town Hall

While the government shutdown may officially be over, residents who attended Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney’s town hall on Sunday in Putnam Valley were deeply divided on issues regarding immigration and border security.

Throughout the hour-long forum at Putnam Valley High School, topics involving senior care, the federal government and local issues were discussed, but nothing elicited more emotion than immigration with attendees receiving either boos or cheers from the divided crowd.

Resident Chuck Tressler said he was concerned with undocumented immigrants being able to obtain a driver’s license or identification card after explaining the lengthy and detailed process his mother and son had to endure obtaining a renewed license at the Department of Motor Vehicles.