Image of Louis Farrakhan to be Removed from Greenburgh Mural

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The image of controversial American religious leader Louis Farrakhan will be removed from a mural on Manhattan Ave. in Greenburgh. Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner stated the artist who was approved by the Town Board, Black Lives Matter Committee and Manhattan Avenue Mural Subcommittee to craft the mural design on Black history but not feature Farrakhan and other individuals had agreed to remove the unauthorized imagery.

“While the artist’s interpretation of artistic expression was welcomed, the addition of Louis Farrakhan and several other people was never approved by the town,” Feiner stated. “The Greenburgh Town Board continues to support the Town’s Black Lives Matter initiatives and commits to continuing support through the Black Lives Matter (signage) Committee, the Greenburgh Against Systemic Racism Task Force, the Human Rights Committee and other endeavors.”

Feiner, who noted the Black Lives Matter Manhattan Avenue Mural Subcommittee voted to have the mural changed, said any additional content would require town approval.

“The Greenburgh Town Board stands united against racism, antisemitism, sexism and anti LBGTQ,” Feiner stated. “The Greenburgh Town Board does not believe in the censorship of artistic expression and acknowledges protest as a valid form of political expression.”

Farrakhan is a Black supremacist, anti-white conspiracy theorist, and former singer who heads the Nation of Islam.