If You Care About Environmental Issues, Harckham’s the Choice

The importance of protecting the environment became clear last spring as the pandemic peaked in our region. Turkey Mountain was jammed, the lot overflowed and hikers’ cars were parked along Route 118! The North County bike trail was also very busy, as was the Croton Dam. The crowds enjoying the outdoors were turning to nature as relief from the pandemic’s stresses.

We owe gratitude to those with the vision to preserve outdoor spaces in northern Westchester. We also have a responsibility to scrutinize the environmental records of those seeking office today to ensure they will continue these policies. Unfortunately, Rob Astorino’s record as county executive shows neglect for the environment in favor of business interests.

Astorino advocated expansion of the county airport by seeking to increase limits on passenger traffic and sell the airport to a private equity firm. The airport is adjacent to the Kensico Reservoir, which supplies water to more than nine million people. Rainfall washes fuel and de-icing chemicals from the airport into the reservoir. Expanding the airport will further pollute this resource.

Astorino also supported Spectra Energy’s plan to enlarge its Algonquin pipeline to carry “fracked” natural gas. He even arranged for the company to use county parkland at Blue Mountain to stage construction. Astorino fought closure of the Indian Point nuclear plant, ignoring its operational problems and the devastating impact a nuclear mishap would have on Westchester.

Meanwhile, environmental quality has been a priority for Pete Harckham. He’s been endorsed by the New York League of Conservation Voters after earning a perfect score on their state environmental scorecard.

John M. Flynn

Yorktown Heights