Iconic Lash Lounge, Yorktown

Iconic Lash Lounge is the first business Yonkers couple Sandra and Nicholas Guarriello has owned.

Mrs. Guarriello said last week the new business allows her to continue working in an industry, lashing, which are eyelash extensions, that she enjoys.

“I absolutely fell in love with it,” she said. “We knew that we wanted to open our own business and have something that was ours. And it took a little while to figure out exactly what we wanted to do.”

“What we’re doing is we’re taking a synthetic lash and adhering it to your natural lashes to create a more dramatic effect or a more full effect,” Guarriello said.

While Mrs. Guarriello does lashing at her facility with the rest of her staff, her husband has his own responsibilities. “He’s awesome at marketing,” she said. “We make a good team.”

Mr. Guarriello also has another job: building movie sets.

Before opening Iconic Lash, Mrs. Guarriello said she had many clients for her services when she was working at other facilities. “There were so many clients that we were turning some away,” she said.

Mrs. Guarriello is a state licensed esthetician with a certification in lashing. “We specialize in everything with the skin,” she said.

Though she is qualified to provide a variety of services, the new business specializes on lashing, Mrs. Guarriello said.

“There’s a lot of places that you can go but they focus on a lot of different things. They’re doing hair. They’re doing nails. They’re doing lashes,” she said. “My husband and I really wanted somewhere that you’re going to go and you know this is all we do. So, we really wanted to say I’d rather be a master of one trade rather than a jack of all trades.”

She explained by using synthetic eyelashes, “You can make them longer. You can make them fuller. You can make them thicker. We always taker your natural lashes into consideration. We want to make sure your lashes are healthy and remain healthy with the extensions on.”

Mrs. Guarriello said her clients are given aftercare instructions on how to care for their new semi-permanent lashes. “You shed between two to five lashes a day normally,” she said, noting synthetic lashes will shed out with natural lashes.

She said she and her husband have a passion separate from their new business and that is animals. They participate in the Wands for Wildlife program. The clients from Iconic Lash are given a little mascara wand that they use at home, Guarriello said. Rather than discard the wands, Mrs. Guarriello said her customers are encouraged to bring them back or donate their own wands to Iconic Lash, which will send them to Appalachian Wildlife Refuge. The wands are used to remove fly eggs and larva from the fur of wild animals that are being rehabilitated. “My husband and I are huge animal lovers,” Guarriello said.

Guarriello explained how she and her husband came up with the name for their new business. “We really fooled around with a lot of names, but we really loved iconic,” she said. “It’s held to a higher standard. When you hear iconic it’s excellence. We really want to base everything that we do around that. So, it was really important for us to find a name that kind of fit exactly what we’re looking for and I think iconic was the perfect name.”

Iconic Lash Lounge is located at 1853 Commerce St. in Yorktown. For more information, call 914-352-6565, visit https://www.iconiclashlounge.com or send an e-mail to management@iconiclashlounge.com.