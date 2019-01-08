Hurley’s Steakhouse & Pub Premieres in the Queen City

By Morris Gut

Seasoned restaurateur Paul Hurley has opened a handsome 90-seat steakhouse and pub in New Rochelle next to the Avalon complex on bustling Division Street. It is an enticing addition to the multi-faceted development taking place all over the ‘Queen City of the Sound’.

Many months of renovation to a former rug shop has evolved into a warm and rustic bar/lounge and formal dining room with cozy fireplace, and dark wood and brick walls. Artsy, playful steakhouse ‘bull’ prints line the pub room wall opposite the sparkling bar, while the white tableclothed dining room is accented by gleaming silver ‘bull’ sculptures, large antique mirrors and artworks. The inviting fireplace divides both areas.

The opening menu offers patrons both traditional gastro-pub specialties and prime steakhouse fair. Great starters include: a daily seafood Raw Bar, Tuna Tartare, Sizzling Canadian Bacon, Crab Cake and Baked Clams. Oysters, clams and shrimp are always on hand. Daily happy hours from 4 to 7 p.m. feature $1 oysters by the piece. A Seafood Tower with a selection of chilled shellfish is market priced.

Fresh made salads include a big Prime Iceberg Wedge with beefsteak tomatoes, bacon bits, blue cheese dressing and crispy onions; Classic Caesar Salad, aged Parmesan and herbed croutons; and Baby Arugula with roasted beets, warm goat cheese, salted pistachios, raspberry walnut vinaigrette.

A Burger & Sandwich Board includes: a signature double-layered ‘Queen City of the Sound’ Burger, 10 oz. prime beef, topped with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, fried oysters, sautéed mushrooms, smoked bacon all stacked on a brioche bun. There is also Corned Beef on Rye; Salmon BLT; Prime Rib Dip; Roasted Chicken Club; and Aged Prime Filet Sandwich.

Traditional Irish Steakhouse fare includes: Shepherd’s Pie, Chicken Pot Pie, Irish Style Fish & Chips, and Bangers ‘N Mash served with all the fixins. Popular entrees include: Linguine in White Clam Sauce; Grilled Atlantic Salmon with wasabi mashed; and Shrimp Fra Diavolo.

Carnivores will enjoy the Porterhouse Steak for two, Colorado Rack of Lamb, Prime Beef Short Ribs, classic Surf & Turf with 8 oz. filet mignon and lobster tail; 36 oz. Racquet Ball Ribeye; 16 oz. Prime N.Y. Bone-In Sirloin; and Prime 8 oz. Filet Mignon. Already popular is the weekend Prime Rib Roast. Each comes with choice of luxurious sauce: port wine, au poivre, bearnaise, or horseradish. Plenty of sides, too: sautéed or creamed spinach, baked or mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts with bacon and honey, steak frites, mac and cheese, or asparagus.

A relaxing a la carte Sunday Brunch includes such dishes as: Lobster Omelet; Challah French Toast; Steak and Eggs; and Corned Beef Hash.

Special Hint: Enjoy a cocktail by the hearth or hang in the bar/lounge. It is a great spot for networking. Happy Hours run Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. offering specially priced cocktails and appetizers.

Hurley’s Steakhouse & Pub is located at 15 Division Street, New Rochelle. Open daily for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. Price range at lunch and dinner: $10 to $55. Full take-out. Delivery. Proper casual dress. Municipal parking. Phone: 914-738-6000; www.hurleyssteakhouse.com.

Decadent Brewery Opens in Mamaroneck

It has been in the works for months at the site of beer retailer/distributor Half Time in the industrial section of Mamaroneck. Decadent Ales, a new brewpub and tasting room, opened softly a few weeks ago. Wandered into the new lofty gleaming space for a couple of house brews and light snack. The expansive room houses a restaurant called Hapa. The limited starting menu includes: Hapa Burger, Sliders, Korean Short Rib Tacos, Lumpia, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Rosemary Fries and Furikake Fries, all reasonably priced. The complimentary house-made bar crisps are very tasty: tapioca flour dried and deep-fried with spiced seaweed. It is a decidedly Pacific/American influenced menu. My two IPAs were richly flavored: Opulence and Ambrosia. There are more than 20 taps on hand.

Dropped in again for the official grand opening on Dec. 29, and the place was bustling. Had another curated flight with the help of our friendly barkeep, and the ones that stood out were: Opulence, once again, their signature IPA, and Ectoplasmic Orange IPA. That’s right, that’s what it’s called. Did not get to taste their other listed brews at this sitting. Names like: Holiday French Toast, S’Mores, Toasted Marshmallow (there was a double-toasted, too), Coconut Almond Macaron…sounded like I was standing in a candy/ice cream shop instead of a microbrewery. The crowd appeared to be having a fine time, though. We will see how it flies. Decadent Ales, 139 Hoyt Ave., Mamaroneck; 914-341-1666; www.decadentales.com.

Rio Bravo Opens in Crestwood

Brothers Edgar and Hector Brambila have opened yet another Rio Bravo across from Crestwood Station in Tuckahoe. It is sister to their ongoing operations in Larchmont and Fairfield County, CT. General manager Omar Topete and his staff will give you a tasty tour through the menu. An adorable guacamole cart will come whizzing by to test your palate. And the playful menu: we describe it as Mexican/Tex-Mex, and it will surprise you. The signature Tacos are loaded and delicious! The Fajitas sizzle. Happy Hours in the galloping bar/lounge Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. feature half price house drinks and appetizers. Taco Tuesdays offer $1 tacos at the bar. Large selection of Tequilas at the bar and you can also create your own Margarita. Rio Bravo, 296 Columbus Ave., Crestwood (Tuckahoe). 914-361-1515; www.riobravotacosandtequila.com.

“Savor the Bronx” Restaurant Week, Jan. 7 to 19

For some, it will be getting back to the old neighborhood. The Bronx offers a lot of good international eat and drink these days, so you might want to explore the local culinary landscape. The 8th Annual ‘Savor The Bronx’ Restaurant Week will take place Jan. 7 to 19. Each participant will offer a special incentive, from prix fixe menus to on-the-spot discounts. At this writing, Bronx restaurants and craft breweries include: Artie’s Steak & Seafood; Mike’s Deli; Jake’s Steakhouse; Havana Café; Bistro SK; Bronx Brewery, and Gun Hill Brewery. For further info: www.ilovethebronx.com/index.php/happenings/savor-the-bronx.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at: 914-235-6591. E-mail: gutreactions@optonline.net.