A missing person’s case that was first reported over 30 years ago has been reopened after law enforcement officials discovered human remains in a vehicle submerged in Muscoot Reservoir this week.

The White Plains Police Department, which will lead the investigation, said the car matches the description of a vehicle relevant to the case which was first reported in late 1989. The vehicle, which was removed from the water by New York State Police and DEP Police personnel, is being treated as evidence, police said.

The apparent human remains found in the car, and confirmation that the remains are of the missing party in question are pending forensic examination. Officials will release the name of the individual once the next of kin is notified, police said.