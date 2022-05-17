News Article Article pages that do not meet specifications for other Trust Project Type of Work labels and also do not fit within the general news category.
Hudson Valley Girls Lacrosse National Team 2022
On May 1st the best Girls Lacrosse Players came together at Bronxville High School to tryout for a combined team of New York Section I and IX athletes representing the Hudson Valley at the USA Lacrosse National Tournament. Normally these player’s teams fiercely compete against each other during the season in arguably two of the stronger sections in the country. But this day it was player against player competing for a spot on the Team which will play Memorial Day Weekend in Bel Air, Maryland.
This national tournament has been a tradition since 1933 with teams from across the country competing annually and has become one of the nation’s marquee college recruiting events.
Post tryouts, 22 players were chosen from 18 different Public & Private High Schools and will proudly represent the Hudson Valley Region. Given the talent on show that day, making this team was no easy feat.
The team is managed by Joe Frederick (The Ursuline School) and Chrissy Hart (Lakeland- Panas HS) and will be coached by Dr. Don Merriman (North Salem) and Robert Walters (Pawling High School)
Congratulations to all that tried out and to those who were selected to the team.
The 2022 Hudson Valley Regional Team:
Isabella Alberici – James I. O’Neill High School
Susanna Audi – Fieldston High School
Sophia Colasacco – Tuckahoe High School
Cassidy Croce – Croton-Harmon High School
Abigail Dold – The Ursuline School
Olivia Galati – Clarkstown South High School
Lucy Gomez – The Ursuline School
Abbi Holland – Albertus Magnus High School
Lia MacDougall – Saugerties High School
Skylar Matusz – Scarsdale High School
Lauren McGoey – Dobbs Ferry high school
Madeline Mobilia – The Ursuline School
Paige Moretti – The Ursuline School
Caroline Morris – Fieldston High School
Catherine Picarello – North Rockland High School
Madison Porter – Hendrick Hudson HS
Chelsea Porto – Harrison High School
Lorena Rivera – Valley Central High School
Zoë Ryan – The Ursuline School
Emma Sage – Mamaroneck High School
Cameron Song – Rye Country Day
Malin Turnquist – Kennedy Catholic Preparatory School
