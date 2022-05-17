Hudson Valley Girls Lacrosse National Team 2022

News Article Article pages that do not meet specifications for other Trust Project Type of Work labels and also do not fit within the general news category.

On May 1st the best Girls Lacrosse Players came together at Bronxville High School to tryout for a combined team of New York Section I and IX athletes representing the Hudson Valley at the USA Lacrosse National Tournament. Normally these player’s teams fiercely compete against each other during the season in arguably two of the stronger sections in the country. But this day it was player against player competing for a spot on the Team which will play Memorial Day Weekend in Bel Air, Maryland.

This national tournament has been a tradition since 1933 with teams from across the country competing annually and has become one of the nation’s marquee college recruiting events.

Post tryouts, 22 players were chosen from 18 different Public & Private High Schools and will proudly represent the Hudson Valley Region. Given the talent on show that day, making this team was no easy feat.

The team is managed by Joe Frederick (The Ursuline School) and Chrissy Hart (Lakeland- Panas HS) and will be coached by Dr. Don Merriman (North Salem) and Robert Walters (Pawling High School)

Congratulations to all that tried out and to those who were selected to the team.

The 2022 Hudson Valley Regional Team:

Isabella Alberici – James I. O’Neill High School

Susanna Audi – Fieldston High School

Sophia Colasacco – Tuckahoe High School

Cassidy Croce – Croton-Harmon High School

Abigail Dold – The Ursuline School

Olivia Galati – Clarkstown South High School

Lucy Gomez – The Ursuline School

Abbi Holland – Albertus Magnus High School

Lia MacDougall – Saugerties High School

Skylar Matusz – Scarsdale High School

Lauren McGoey – Dobbs Ferry high school

Madeline Mobilia – The Ursuline School

Paige Moretti – The Ursuline School

Caroline Morris – Fieldston High School

Catherine Picarello – North Rockland High School

Madison Porter – Hendrick Hudson HS

Chelsea Porto – Harrison High School

Lorena Rivera – Valley Central High School

Zoë Ryan – The Ursuline School

Emma Sage – Mamaroneck High School

Cameron Song – Rye Country Day

Malin Turnquist – Kennedy Catholic Preparatory School