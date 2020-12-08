Howard Ellison, a Yorktown resident, died Nov. 29 after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. He was an accomplished marketing research leader and a loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.

He is survived by Judy (nee Littman), his wife of 54 years; sons Daniel (Amy) and Eric (Renee); brother Neil (DiAnne); brother-in-law Robert Littman (Ruth); and grandchildren Henry, Abbie, Ruby and Zoe.

Contributions may be made in his honor to Guiding Eyes for the Blind of Yorktown Heights, Harlem Lacrosse or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan).