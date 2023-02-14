Housing Near Railroads Pose a Significant Health Risk to its Residents

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Last week’s Examiner included Gov. Hochul’s thoughts with respect to the need for more housing in New York State.

“Hochul pointed out that in many towns, land around train stations has increased in value,” the article stated.

“And yet there’s a parking lot sitting there,” Hochul was quoted as saying.

The Village of Mount Kisco voted down the Kirby Commons proposal for rental housing in the parking lot adjacent to the train tracks. The Kirby Commons proposal had been heavily promoted by the mayor of Mount Kisco.

In Chappaqua, there is a relatively new affordable housing development adjacent to both train tracks and a parkway. I have been told that some windows in this development are not operable for health and safety reasons associated with this railroad-adjacent location.

The mayor of Mount Kisco has stated recently, however, that although the governor’s position does require housing in very close proximity to railroad tracks and does promote housing in train station parking lots, that the governor’s proposal is unrelated to, and does not impact in any way, the Kirby Commons proposal previously voted down by the Village Board.

Here is some information regarding the significant health risks presented to residents of housing adjacent to railroads. Visit https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25894422/

Judith Sage

Mount Kisco