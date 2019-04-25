Horses Could Be Back At Tilly Foster Farm

Horses could be making a return to Tilly Foster Farm after Putnam County originally decided against putting the large animals on the property when it reinvested in the farm several years ago.

Two Percheron horses could start galloping around the property later this year after the county Legislature’s physical services committee passed a resolution to the full meeting next month to expend funds for the horses.

Deputy highway commissioner John Tully said the two Percheron horses would present a unique opportunity for the farm, though the first year cost for the two horses would be close to $38,000 with the second year cost and every year after about half that total. The two horses would cost $5,000, according to a memo Tully sent the legislature prior to last week’s meeting.

Tully said the horses would be another way to draw more people to the farm.

“The horses will be an attraction that would really set us apart from some of the other farms,” Tully said. “They’re beautiful, majestic animals.”

Lou Albano, who is the caretaker on the farm and brother of Legislator Carl Albano, said the county would get a deal if the horses were purchased because the actual value of the two animals together is more than $14,000. Both horses are 10-years-old with a life expectancy around 25-30 years, Lou Albano said.