Hopp Ground Garden Club Celebrates Beautification Day

Hopp Ground Garden Club members celebrated their Annual Civic Beautification Day last week by working in local community gardens and flower beds.

The club designs and maintains a number of area sites, including gardens near the Mount Kisco Library, A-HOME in Katonah, Bedford Village Town Park, John Jay Homestead, Katonah Village Library, Bedford Village Library and the Bedford Hills Town Park.

Civic beautification chair Alice Salvatore organizes the club members so that each site has enough workers to get their respective areas cultivated and planted with annuals.

“It’s quite an undertaking but it’s so worthwhile and important for our club to contribute to the beauty of our local communities and share the wealth of talent and expertize that our members have,” Salvatore said.

Every two weeks the club also meets with the members of the Ability Beyond Disability Group. Members Vicki Marwell and Carol Steiner are the organizers and they plan horticultural events and projects for the group.

Formed in 1975, the club’s threefold mission is conserving natural heritage, adding to the surrounding communities’ beauty through plantings and enhancing the members’ own horticultural and floral design knowledge.

The club was named for a parcel of meadow which native Indians named “Hopp Ground” because it was covered with wild hop vines.

One of the club’s achievements is the Serenity Garden at the Katonah Library. The garden was planned and is maintained by member Victoria Wooters and her team.

“We are a wonderful group of men and women whose focus is to learn about plant design, horticulture and its impact on our environment, along with having fun and enjoying each other’s expertize and company,” said Linda Cindrich, the club’s membership chair. “We meet once a month, always welcome new members and are excited about having them join us.”

For more information, email Cindrich at lcrich@att.net.