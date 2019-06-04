Honoring Cancer Survivors at Mahopac’s Relay For Life

In a poignant address at the opening ceremony, cancer survivor Ellen Pryzmylski asked, “What is a survivor?” Answering her own question she named several difficult emotional states faced by cancer patients, survivors and their loved ones. Pointing to her husband in the audience she said, “He did not have cancer, but he is a survivor of my cancer.”

Cancer survivors young and old wearing purple t-shirts walked the track for their ‘victory lap’ in a moving display of strength and courage and were cheered by over a hundred people in the bleachers.

Walking the track was 22-year old Michael Dacey and his team Mighty Mike’s Trail Blazers. In 2014, then 16- year old Dacey, a Mahopac High School sophomore, found out he had testicular cancer which later spread to his lymph nodes. Dacey’s community service had always been raising funds for Relay, but when diagnosed he found himself on the receiving side of the support group. Shortly after treatment he started his Relay team with family and friends.

“For me, Relay For Life celebrates those of us who are cancer survivors, our caregivers and those we have lost,” said Dacey. “It raises awareness to those who know people with cancer. Over the years my team raised about $20,000 and in one year we raised almost $7,000.”

Dacey has been cancer free for six years and just graduated from the University of Hartford. He plans to pursue a career in mental health.

After completing their victory lap, survivors were served a full luncheon catered by Four Brothers. The rest of the day included dance performances, a special march of the Mahopac High School Color Guard, a show by a magician a silent auction and the selling of raffle Tickets for chance to dine out locally. The Vendor Fair had over 60 local businesses who supported the event. At dusk the traditional Luminaria Ceremony put lights in bags bearing the names of loved ones lost to cancer are placed around the track while accompanied by bag pipe music.