Homes that Best Lend themselves to “Staycations”

By Bill Primavera

The first time I heard the word “staycation,” I immediately identified with it, especially from the time I built a luxury pool and entertainment patio at my home. Whenever my wife and I would jump into the pool, which represented the most expensive upgrade to our property over a 40-year period, we’d say to each other, “worth every penny!” Not ones to like the stress of travel, my wife and I spent most of our summer vacation times at our own home, lolling about the pool, cooking on the outdoor grill and enjoying the woods on our property.

To this day, when we now live in a luxury condo with the Trump name attached, I feel that we are constantly on a staycation, considering all of the amenities it offers. These include an indoor and outdoor pool, a well-equipped gym, walking paths and a running track. I can’t say that I take advantage of these amenities as I should, especially the gym, but just knowing that they are there allows me the illusion of being on vacation every day. And what really drives that illusion home is the fact that I don’t have to worry about the roof leaking or mowing the lawn.

Some homes lend themselves better to staycations than others. I was reminded of this just this week when Cindy Haas, a colleague of mine at William Raveis Real Estate, used the term “staycation house” on one of her current listings, which is at 290 Barrett Hill Road in Mahopac. I couldn’t resist calling her to ask what “staycation” meant to her and she responded, “Simply a place you don’t want to leave.”

She elaborated on other “vacation-ish” features offered by the house: “It has privacy, which is very important, being carved into a hill and contiguous to a conservation property. The house is surrounded by a huge deck and a pool with a waterfall. The pool cabana features both a wet and dry sauna and an entertainment center, complete with a kitchen, a fireplace that is open on both sides and a huge fire pit.

“I call the property ‘rustic luxury’,” Cindy added.

The illusion of a vacation is enhanced with well-landscaped grounds that abut the conservation land.

According to my research, staycations achieved popularity in the U.S. during the financial crisis of 2007 to 2010.

The word became widely used in the United States during May 2008 as the summer travel season began with gas prices reaching record highs, leading many people to cut back on expenses including travel. The term was even added to the 2009 version of the Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary.

Those lucky enough to have staycation equipped homes avoid the stress associated with travel – jet lag, packing, long drives, or waits at airports.

