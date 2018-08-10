Home Ownership Stressed in Brewster Renewal Project

Slow to get off the ground, the urban renewal planned for the Village of Brewster could soon get a jumpstart with development being proposed to boost home ownership.

During a meeting last Wednesday, village trustees and a healthy handful of residents listened to a presentation from Sun Homes representative Bob McGuinness about homes that could be built for the southeast side of Main Street, east of Marvin Avenue to the river and particularly the 208 Main Street property.

McGuinness said some of the housing built would be townhouses for purchase, in which each household would have their own garage and be one, two or three bedrooms. A linear park is also being suggested by Sun Homes between the townhouses and Main Street that could be used by the public.

At 208 Main Street, McGuinness said the location is a “diamond in the rough” because it is riverfront property. Condos geared toward artists could be built along the water with a patio overlooking the river, McGuinness said. The site would have 18-20 units and three units can be built per month, he noted.

“It really is a pretty little site when you get down near the water,” he said. “It’s setting the tone for envision Brewster, it’s the first step in the selling of the Main Street and downtown of Brewster where you’d want to buy a home.”