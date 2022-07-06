Home Health Aide Indicted for Stealing from Somers Resident

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Rick Pezzullo

A home health aide was indicted last week for impersonating and stealing more than $2,000 from a 93-year-old Somers resident for whom she worked for.

Brandy Lee, 35, of Hyde Park, was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for Identity Theft in the First Degree, Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, and 11 counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, all felonies, and 11 counts of Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree, misdemeanors.

It is alleged in the Indictment that between August and December 2021, Lee used the victim’s credit card account number to make unauthorized purchases and cash advances totaling more than $2,000.

The New York State Police arrested Lee on June 28 in Hyde Park, following a joint investigation with the Economic Crimes Bureau of the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.