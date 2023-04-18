Holtec Dumping Radioactive Waste Into Hudson Must Never Be Considered

“The times they are a-changin.’”

Industries used to be located on waterways so that any and all waste could be dumped into the river at no cost to the polluter. It was just the way things were done.

We know better now. The Hudson River belongs to all of us, and for a company to use it for waste disposal is an affront to all of us. Regulations from 1970 are not adequate to protect public health and safety in 2023.

When the reactors were operating, they required regular and routine releases of radiologically contaminated water. The NRC set levels that were supposedly below regulatory concern. The National Academy of Sciences has subsequently done studies that have concluded that there is no safe dose of radiation, especially for women and children who were never included in the early studies.

The reactors are no longer operating and so the rules have changed. “Above all do no harm” is what we must consider now. The criteria must be medical, not regulatory.

There were two excellent expert forums dealing with this last January and February. Access them at https://www.grassrootsinfo.org/indian-point-forum-feb16. Listen to what the medical experts say now and not what was the standard 50 years ago.

Why the rush to dump? The radiologically contaminated water can be maintained in two tanks on site until the tritium decays when it can be safely released or until another way to treat it is found. The spent fuel rods are already stored on site and will be there for decades. What is the big deal about two more tanks on site?

There are many questions to be answered about the contents of the fuel pool water. It contains more radioactive isotopes than just tritium. It is only prudent to delay the release until these questions are answered.

Marilyn Elie

Co-founder, Indian Point Safe Energy Coalition