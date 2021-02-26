Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center to Feature Sandy Speier Klein During Virtual Event

Join the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center in the safety and comfort of your own home to listen to Memory Keepers GenerationsForward speaker Sandy Speier Klein on Thursday, March 4 at 7 p.m.

Sandy Speier Klein spent her adult life in the field of Psychiatric Social Work, first as a line worker, then as a supervisor, and finally as the Associate Director of Social Work at New York State Psychiatric Institute. For the last 10 years, she has been a Clinical Associate Professor at the New York University Silver School of Social Work.

Sandy credits her Parents for inspiring her career choice. Paula and Herman Speier were immigrants. They were not JUST immigrants: they were Holocaust survivors. Their life experiences were part of the reason Sandy was attracted to working with and empowering the disenfranchised people in our communities who do not have a strong voice and who need our help. Paula and Herman’s resilience and ability to rebuild their lives from nothing was inspirational.

Sandy tells two stories: that of her mother and, in addition, the story of Sandy’s search for her half- brother. She is beginning to write the story of her father as well.

Sandy is married to Sam Klein, also a child of survivors. They have two children, Heather, an Attorney, who specializes in Corporate Immigration, and Gabriel, who is currently doing a residency in Plastic Surgery. The inclination to help others has carried into another generation. In 2018, Heather and her husband Mike gave the family the best present of all: their son Ethan Pierce.

For more information and zoom link, please contact Millie Jasper mjasper@hhrecny.org