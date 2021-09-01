Hoff-Barthelson Announces New Music Class Offerings for All Ages

Hoff-Barthelson Music School will launch its 2021-22 school year by offering exciting new classes for all ages and resuming in-person delivery of most of its programs — including lessons, classes and ensembles — following an immaculate safety record during last school year and the 2021 summer session.

Students wishing to continue private lessons and perform online may do so; additionally, the school has installed two state-of-the-art smart classrooms so that students may continue to participate in online musicianship classes as well.

Over the past year, the school has developed and refined rigorous safety protocols and, with generous support from the Scarsdale Foundation, made major investments in its HVAC systems. It has also just announced that 100 percent of its staff and faculty are fully vaccinated.

“We are excited to be resuming our full range of ensembles, classes and lessons for students of all ages on campus this fall,” said Executive Director Ken Cole. “At the same time, we are redoubling our efforts to ensure that all in-person activities are conducted safely. I encourage everyone in our community with an interest in music education to visit www.hbms.org to review our newly-revised campus-wide safety plan.”

There will be exciting new offerings in the early childhood, K-12 and adult divisions. Cole said.

Group guitar classes. For students from four years old through adult, it provides opportunities for students to enjoy making music together, engage in group discussion and support one another. For the youngest learners, group classes are an ideal way to prepare for private instruction.

Chamber music. For intermediate and advanced youth and adults, chamber music instruction has always been an important part of Hoff-Barthelson’s program over the school’s 77-year history. Members of the New York Philharmonic visit annually to lead master classes for students enrolled in the chamber music program.

This fall, Hoff-Barthelson is excited to announce a new Piano Ensemble Program within the school’s larger Chamber Music Program. The Piano Ensemble Program, held in the state-of-the-art piano lab, is for intermediate to advanced piano students who would like to develop ensemble and sightreading skills as well as enjoy the social and emotional benefits of participating in music-making with others.

The school will also introduce new Advanced Track Musicianship (ATM) classes tailored for students from upper elementary school through high school with an avid desire to develop a comprehensive understanding of music theory. For adult learners seeking to develop a strong foundation in music theory, an Adult Music Theory and Ear Training Bootcamp in partnership with the Scarsdale Adult School will be offered.

The Adult Handbell Class welcomes new members starting Oct. 1. Playing handbells is a wonderful way for adult amateur musicians of all levels to make beautiful music together.

Hoff-Barthelson’s unique comprehensive program for students at all stages of development combines individual lessons on more than 20 instruments and voice with regular access to professional accompaniment, musicianship classes, myriad performance opportunities, an ensemble program featuring orchestras, choruses, chamber groups and jazz ensembles and written performance critiques and progress reports.

The tiered pricing structure introduced last year, which ties prices to levels of utilization within the comprehensive program, remains in effect as does the newly expanded financial aid program available to families with incomes up to four times New York State’s Reduced Price Lunch eligibility levels. This includes families whose incomes have been temporarily impacted by the pandemic.

Hoff-Barthelson will be hosting open houses for the Chamber Music and Piano Ensembles Program, the Suzuki Program, the Youth Orchestra Program and the Early Childhood and Adult Divisions in September. Masks, social distancing, adherence to the school’s fall afety guidelines and RSVP are required for all in-person event participants. Learn more about these events and RSVP by visiting https://hbms.org/news/fall-open-houses-and-orientation-sessions/ or by calling 914-723-1169 or e-mailing hb@hbms.org.

The new school year begins Sept. 9. Enrollment is ongoing throughout the year. For additional information, visit www.hbms.org, call 914-723-1169 or e-mail registration@hbms.org.