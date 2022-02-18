Hochul Removes Controversial Accessory Dwelling Unit Proposal From Budget

Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday evening removed a controversial accessory dwelling unit (ADU) proposal from her proposed 2023 Executive Budget, which in recent weeks drew searing criticisms from local officials throughout Westchester County and the state.

In a statement, Hochul said after hearing “real concerns” she would pull the item from the spending plan so there could be consensus-building regarding the issue of increasing affordable housing around New York State.

“I understand that my colleagues in the state Senate believe a different set of tools is needed, even if they agree with the goal of supporting the growth of this kind of housing,” Hochul stated. “So I am submitting a 30-day amendment to my legislation that removes requirements on localities in order to facilitate a conversation about how we build consensus around solutions.”

Opposition to the legislation, first proposed last year by state Sen. Peter Harckham (D-Lewisboro) as a standalone bill, was one of two initiatives that have received intense levels of push-back over the past several weeks.

Towns throughout Westchester began approving resolutions rebuking the plan, which would have allowed each residential parcel to have an accessory dwelling unit with sharply reduced restrictions. Local officials argued it amounted to loss of local control that would irreparably harm their communities.

On Jan. 26, the North Castle Town Board was the first municipal board in the area to approve a resolution criticizing the legislation. Over the past two weeks Yorktown, Somers, Mount Pleasant and New Castle were among the many towns that also passed resolutions.

There was no word Thursday night what will become of the other controversial piece of legislation, a Transit Oriented Development initiative proposed by Hochul that she had also included in her proposed budget last month.

After her announcement, Harckham issued a one-paragraph statement concerning the governor’s decision.

“I understand Governor Hochul’s decision to remove the ADU initiative from the Executive Budget; this action highlights our primary concern, which is to get all of the details of the bill right, rather than enact a bill right away,” he stated. “I will continue to engage with stakeholders and work to settle all concerns with this legislation. It is important that we keep driving a conversation, however, on affordable housing for our workforce and equitable treatment for our residents.”

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.