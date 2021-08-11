Hill Boulevard in Yorktown Reopens After $2.6M Work

The Hill Boulevard Bridge reopened in Jefferson Valley August 3, following a $2.6 million replacement of the culvert over a Barger Brook tributary.

The original culvert was in extremely poor condition and had been “Red Flagged” by the New York State Department of Transportation for many years. Transit Construction Corp. successfully met the weather and construction challenges and delivered the project on time.

“Transit did well by us over on Veterans Road and they did well by us here,” said Highway Superintendent Dave Paganelli. “Transit suffered measurable setbacks throughout the project, but they’ve done a great job and we’re thrilled with our partnership.”

The Williams Sale Partnership of USA, located in New York, designed the Hill Boulevard Project.

The five-month project consists of a rectangular-shaped precast concrete culvert that is 32 feet wide by 15 feet depth with a 10-foot-high opening. The surrounding areas of the culvert were cleared, re-shaped and new landscaping was installed to enhance the “gateway” to Jefferson Village. New utility lines were incorporated into the construction to improve the town’s sewerage system and water supply network.

“This is a project of six years in the making, and we couldn’t have asked for a better work force,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “Everyone be safe and remember one lane is open in each direction for now.”

The closure created inconvenient transportation detours.

“This is great for the residents of the village, as well as the local businesses,” said Council Member Ed Lachterman. “We have a medical complex next store that is now easy to get to in addition to the shopping.”

Normal commuting is returning to the area before schools reopen.

“Be safe, and enjoy your road,” said Council Member Vishnu Patel.