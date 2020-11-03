Hildegard Berkelhamer of Armonk passed away peacefully on Oct. 25. She was 86.

Berkelhamer is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Lester, and her two children, Keith (Ginger) Berkelhamer and Karen (Steven) Harrison. She was also the loving grandmother of Katie Berkelhamer and Ben and Will Harrison.

Hida was born on July 12, 1934, in Nordlingden, Germany. She worked at the local U.S. Army base and met Les, who was stationed there after the war. Hida and Les married in New York City in July 1961 and moved to Armonk in 1969, where they raised their family.

She loved tennis, bike riding, gardening and especially enjoyed her art class. Her paintings, including her beautiful etchings, expressed her spirit throughout her home. Everyone who knew Hida loved her for her caring, no-nonsense, spirited approach to life.

A graveside service was held at Sharon Gardens Cemetery in Valhalla on Oct. 27.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NYU Langone Health at https://nyulangone.org/give.