Hilde Elisabeth Hughes, 86, passed away on Thursday, May 14 in Brewster.

Hilde was born Jan. 24, 1934, in the Rheinland-Pfalz region of Germany to Karl and Klara Gries. Hilde married the love of her life, Michael C. Hughes, on Mar. 17, 1961, in West Germany. They met at Landstuhl Regional Hospital in Kaiserslautern, where Hilde worked as a nurse. After Mike retired from the U.S. Army, they settled in Brooklyn to raise their family.

Hilde dedicated her life to serving her family. She was an avid gardener, tending to her beautiful flowers and vegetables. She was an excellent baker known for her cakes – tortes, apfel, plumb, crumb – and extraordinary Christmas cookies, as well as a talented chef and winning several recipe contests, earning her the moniker the “Martha Stewart of Brooklyn.”

She was always stylishly dressed with perfectly coifed hair, polished nails and a variety of seasonal hats and scarves. Hilde was an avid music lover, with a fondness for country music and Lawrence Welk. She was also a terrific bowler and a proud Yankee fan. She loved all animals, especially her dogs Max, Fritz, Rex, Sandy, Suzy and Toby.

Hilde was also very devoted to her Roman Catholic faith, a gift she bestowed upon her grateful family.

She always had a smile and kind word to share along with a piece of candy. She was known affectionately by her friends and staff at the nursing home as the “German Princess.” She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Hilde is survived by her three beloved children, Thomas, Michaela and Monika; her sister, Monika; brother-in-law Mario; sister-in-law Johanna; and three cherished granddaughters, Kristin, Heidi and Bridget.

Hilde was predeceased by her beloved husband Michael in 2006, sister Franziska, nephew Franzel and brother Benno.

A private service and blessing to celebrate and honor Hilde’s life was held on May 21 at Calverton National Cemetery in Calverton, N.Y. A memorial Mass to celebrate Hilde’s life will be announced once we can gather safely again.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Hilde’s name can be made to Louie’s Legacy Animal Rescue and the Alzheimer’s Association.

The family would like to thank everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Cargain Funeral Homes, Inc. in Mahopac. Cargain Funeral Homes, Inc. is deeply committed to responsibly responding to the health, well-being and needs of the families, guests and communities we are privileged to serve. Please take care of yourselves and each other. Blessings.