Highly Anticipated Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival Set for This Saturday

One of the most talked about children’s book festivals in the United States comes back for its 11th year this Saturday.

The Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival at the Chappaqua train station draws families from throughout the tristate area and children’s book authors from around the United States.

About 160 authors will descend upon the hamlet’s downtown on Saturday, including some flying in for the event. It

“We just want to have a really special day,” said Dawn Greenberg, executive director of the book festival. “We know they’re kind of donating their time. Most of them charge a substantial fee for their school visits, but for us they’re coming out here as a kind of a labor of love and we want them to have a great experience.”

There are several new authors of note this year, including Laura Numeroff, creator of the “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Mouse a Cookie series; award-winning author and illustrator Dan Santat, known for “Drawn Together” and many other books; Vashti Harrison, an author and illustrator whose Book “BIG” won the Caldecott earlier this year, making her the first Black woman to be awarded this prestigious title; Brian Floca, an award-winning author and illustrator; and Elizabeth Lin, who’s noted for the series “The Six Crimson Cranes.”

While children and parents will make up a large part of the crowd, the festival is also popular among educators and literacy advocates. This year, Chappaqua librarians and Chappaqua School District teachers will be helping the crowds, some of whom come to the festival for the first time.

But it’s not just books. There will be food trucks, story times with some of the authors, illustration demonstrations and a family fun zone.

The Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the Chappaqua Metro-North station. There is no admission.

For more information, visit, www.ccbfestival.org.