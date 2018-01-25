High Stakes Removal Hearing Held in Carmel

A hearing to determine the fate of Carmel Board of Education member John Curzio was held last Wednesday, with the issue of free speech seemingly at odds with appropriate school board conduct.

The removal hearing, which was public, lasted for more than two hours with attorney Mark Rushfield representing most of the school board that accused fellow trustee of two misconduct charges, and attorney Michael Sussman representing Curzio, a 20-year-old college student who graduated from Carmel schools.

In a 5-2 vote last month, the board approved a hearing to determine if Curzio committed misconduct when he vocally opposed two bond votes that ultimately failed on Dec. 11. The two bonds, meant to make massive improvements across the district, would have cost $85 million, though state aid would have offset some of the costs to local taxpayers.