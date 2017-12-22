HHLT Welcomes New Manager of Public Policy and Planning

The Hudson Highlands Land Trust (HHLT) is pleased to welcome Karen Doyle as the newest member of its staff. Karen joins the Land Trust as Manager of Public Policy and Planning, a newly created position responsible for engaging village, town, city and county representatives in sound land-use planning and natural resource protection strategies.

“We are very pleased to welcome Karen onboard. With the addition of her professional background, experience on municipal boards and committees, and passion for the environment, HHLT will be able to further advance our mission of protecting the natural resources of the Hudson Highlands” said Michelle Smith, HHLT’s Executive Director.

Karen has worked as an attorney at non-profit and governmental law offices, and represented various municipalities in land-use, zoning, public health and environmental matters. During her career in the NYC Law Department, she spent many years working with the Department of Environmental Protection on watershed protection issues, earning recognition for outstanding achievement from the NYC Bar Association and the Corporation Counsel. Karen has also served on a variety of municipal boards and committees, including Village of Cold Spring Planning Board, Special Board for the Comprehensive Plan and Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan, and Code Update Committee. Karen holds a Juris Doctor from Brooklyn Law School and a Bachelor of Science in Applied Economics from Hofstra University.

As the Manager of Public Policy and Planning, Karen will spearhead HHLT’s efforts on natural resource planning, open space prioritization and watershed protection, serving as the primary contact to municipal bodies across the Hudson Highlands. She will also assist with securing public and private funding sources to finance conservation of municipal open space protection and water-source protection priorities.

“As a member of the Hudson Highlands community, I am thrilled to be joining the Hudson Highlands Land Trust team,” said Karen. “I have dedicated my career to working in the public interest and for the environment, and am very excited to apply my experience, knowledge and passion to furthering HHLT’s mission.”

The Hudson Highlands Land Trust is a community-based, accredited non-profit land conservation organization dedicated to the protection of the natural resources, rural character and scenic beauty of the Hudson Highlands through land conservation, advocacy, and public education. For more information, please visit www.hhlt.org or call 845-424-3358.