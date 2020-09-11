Here’s Where You Can Find Sept. 11 Ceremonies In Westchester, Putnam

On the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, communities across Westchester and Putnam counties will continue the tradition of remembering the thousands of lives lost and those who died in the years following due to illness.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, several ceremonies will either be held virtually or in-person with restrictions in place to ensure the safety of those in attendance. Here’s a list of ceremonies taking place this year.

Westchester County: Westchester County will hold its annual memorial ceremony virtually through the county’s government Facebook page at 3 p.m.

Cortlandt: A pre-recorded ceremony from the Town of Cortlandt, Village of Buchanan and Village of Croton-on-Hudson can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/456785690.

Mount Pleasant: The in-person ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. at Town Hall at 1 Town Hall Plaza in Valhalla.

New Castle: The virtual event will be broadcast a 6 p.m. on the town’s Facebook page. This year’s keynote speaker is retired New York City Fire Department Deputy Chief Thomas Dunne.

North Castle: The ceremony will be held in-person at 6 p.m. at the Gazebo at Wampus Brook Park located at Route 128 in Armonk. All COVID-19 guidelines will be in place. Masks will be required and areas will be marked for standing.

Peekskill: Peekskill’s ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m at Riverfront Green Park by the 9/11 memorial site. The in-person event will require attendees to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Somers: The virtual ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on the town’s YouTube page.

Yorktown: Yorktown’s ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Yorktown 9/11 monument next to the John C. Hart Memorial Library located at 1130 East Main Street in Shrub Oak. The in-person ceremony will require those in attendance to wear masks. For those unable to attend, the ceremony will be broadcast live on the town’s Facebook page.

Putnam County: The county’s annual candlelight vigil will be live-streamed at 8 p.m. Officials will host the event at the Putnam Heroes Memorial located at Cornerstone Park in Carmel.This year one name will be added to the county’s memorial: Commissioner Robert McMahon, Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services.The site to view the vigil is www.putnamcountyny.com/911candlelightvigil .

Please email ayoung@theexaminernews.com for other 9/11 events taking place in the area.