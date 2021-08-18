Here’s a Solution to the Bridge Name Controversy

A note to soon-to-be governor Kathy Hochul: When you get a moment, please restore the name of the Tappan Zee Bridge to the Governor Malcolm Wilson Bridge. He earned that honor and did not deserve to have it removed by His Arrogance.

That said, Mario Cuomo deserves a similar honor, and it should have always been to have the Grand Central Parkway in Queens named for him. He lived there all his life, it runs right past Jamaica Estates where he lived, and no toes get stepped on.

The Governor Mario Cuomo Grand Central Parkway. I like the sound of it. And so will the family of Malcolm Wilson when his name is restored to the Tappan Zee Bridge.

Ted D. Gluckman

Rockville Centre, N.Y.