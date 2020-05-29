Hen Hud Board President: District Guided By Facts, Fiscal Responsibility

By Carol P. Abraham

President, Board of Education, Hendrick Hudson School District

As the President of the Board of Education for the Hendrick Hudson School District, I’d like to respond to recent discussions circulating in the community, via social media and a local letter-writing campaign, regarding the district’s fiscal decision-making.

The district has always been guided by facts when making fiscal decisions on behalf of the school community and the community at large. Responsible stewardship of district finances has resulted in an average tax increase of 1.04% since 2013.

My husband and I chose the Hendrick Hudson School District to be our home 22 years ago when we were a newly married couple first planning to start a family. We were drawn to the district’s low class sizes, math and reading support, impressive depth of courses at the middle and high school, and a focus on teaching students of all learning levels in a supportive community environment. It was an extra bonus that taxes were relatively low compared to other Westchester districts.

In the years that have passed, we have only seen things get better for our students. Our academic record and graduation rate have continued to be strong. Our students are able to gain admission to the top universities of their choice. The district offers open enrollment to Advanced Placement classes and Project Lead The Way classes (college credit eligible science courses) to allow all students to stretch their academic wings. We have well prepared our graduates who are going directly into the workforce with skills they need to be successful in their chosen trade. We have seen the district commit to and develop a highly regarded special education program that keeps students with special needs right here in our community. Our music, art and sports departments continue to impress. Our district’s early focus on the social and emotional health of our students, that is so important for resilience and success throughout their lives, has been an example to surrounding districts.

For decades, the Hendrick Hudson community benefited from a PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) agreement with Entergy, the former owner of Indian Point, which kept taxes low and made our community among the most affordable in the region. With Entergy providing 30% of the school budget, and the district providing outstanding educational opportunities for our students, the return on investment has been excellent.

Entergy’s departure brings tax implications for residents and revenue implications for the district. The Board has been very upfront with our community members about these financial impacts. There is a dedicated spot on the district website with updates and information. Sadly, the loss of Entergy’s PILOT payments is something that will largely need to be assumed by taxpayers. My husband and I are taxpayers in this district and with two students entering college in the next few years, a loss of income from the pandemic, and ever increasing healthcare costs, we feel the pinch too. I and the rest of the board have been committed to keeping the community informed every step of the way while the district has worked to uncover and advocate for new revenue streams to help fill the gap. We continue to look for achievable ways to cut costs without damaging our educational programs. We can’t do it alone. The community needs to support and encourage new business and the state and federal governments need to financially support the land in our community that they continue to utilize.

Some in the community feel that an aggressive reorganization of our schools is the answer to our financial challenges. While I applaud their initiative, the plan just doesn’t seem feasible. The proponents of this approach would like to see all of our elementary students consolidated into one building, by rebuilding and expanding current buildings, and selling Furnace Woods and Buchanan-Verplanck elementary schools. The price tag on this project is estimated to be $200 million and would take more than five years to complete. IF a project of that magnitude was able to pass approval by the community from a financial standpoint, it would result in an elementary school housing upwards of 1,000 students, a far cry from the close knit schools this community has valued.

The district is currently exploring a grade-based reorganization of our elementary students, commonly known as a Princeton Plan approach, which is projected to save the district $2 million annually and would utilize our existing buildings. If approved by the board, this plan could go into effect as early as 2021 and immediately start saving tax dollars without additional costs.

A negative narrative I am hearing is that our per-student expenditure is too high. In Westchester County, the average per-student expenditure is $31,673, while Hendrick Hudson’s is $35,291. While higher than some it certainly is not among the highest and this figure is a poor measure of school efficiency on its own. The cost drivers for this number include our specialized classes for our ABC students, transportation for a widespread and poorly walkable district, our low average class size for our elementary students, innovative programs for high schools including the Academy, Project Lead the Way, Science Research and electives in the arts. We are proud of the investment we’ve been making in our schools and our students.

The Hendrick Hudson Administration and Board worked hard to propose a budget that is fiscally responsible without damaging our educational programs and is proud to propose a budget that is roughly 4% lower than our allowable NYS tax levy cap.

The United States of America has woven into its fabric a commitment to educating ALL of our children through shared contribution by all of its citizens. Our commitment to this educational system is one of the things that makes this country great. As the school budget vote approaches, this time by absentee ballot only, I hope that voters will consider what is at stake for our students and our community and vote with the facts in mind. Details on the budget, the cost analysis study, and Indian Point updates can be found on the district’s website: www.HenHudSchools.org.