Help The Examiner Pick Our Club Fit-Sponsored Athletes of the Season, Spring 2023 Edition

Somehow, it’s already June, and we’re excited to announce our Club Fit-sponsored Athletes of the Season finalists for spring of 2023.

It’s important to emphasize how a finalist nomination itself is a significant achievement.

Of the hundreds of area student-athletes, the finalists listed below are the best of the best, based primarily on nominations from the region’s athletic directors and coaches. The nominees all also received the endorsement and green light of Ray Gallagher, our sports editor, who enjoys 35 years of experience covering Section 1 in Northern Westchester and Putnam counties.

That all said, picking our two ultimate winners now resides in your hands. Our readers vote on who is named male and female Athletes of the Season.

You have until Friday, June 9, to cast your vote. We’re scheduled to announce the winners on June 13.

One other quick editorial note. It was extraordinarily difficult to select our male finalist for Panas. Samuel Stafura, a Gatorade Player of the Year, was ultimately left off the list, in favor of his stellar teammate, star hurler Jackson DiLorezno. We gave DiLorezno the slight edge because of the unique importance of pitching.

Congratulations to all of our finalists!

Vote right HERE.

Female athlete finalists:

Morgan Eigel, Fox Lane, track

Erica Rosendorf, Greeley, lacrosse

Madison Dakin, Brewster, flag football

Sarah Chiuli, Walter Panas, flag football

Alex Scialdone, Yorktown, lacrosse

Riley Hite, Briarcliff, lacrosse

Peri Kahn, White Plains, softball

Juliette Salazar, Peekskill, track

Ella Ponterio, Somers, flag football

Lily Day, Panas, track

Male athlete finalists:

Aiden Kayizzi, Pleasantville, track

Tyler Renz, Fox Lane, baseball

Mason Barlow, Greeley, track

Collin Brennan, Brewster, baseball

Jackson DiLorezno, Panas, baseball

Chris Constantine Yorktown, lacrosse

Luca Meola, Briarcliff, lacrosse

Callum Markowitz, White Plains, tennis

Ilan Villard, Lakeland, tennis

Stefan Swee, Somers, baseball

Chris Zippelli, Panas, track

Adam Torres, White Plains, baseball