Hedy McCloskey, a Carmel resident, died Nov. 29 at Putnam Hospital Center. She was 71.

McCloskey was born to William and Elsie McCloskey. She was a registered nurse and the director of nursing supervisor at Putnam Hospital Center. She enjoyed music, reading and the simplicities of life. She was a kind and compassionate person who strove to help and mentor others.

She is survived by her daughter, Moriah, and her siblings, Kevin, Maureen (Mark), Katherine (Patrick), Patricia (Wayne) and Bill John (Liz) and many nieces, nephews and extended family.