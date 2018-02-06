Heart Center Cardiologists Now Seeing Patients at PHC

Cardiac care services are now provided at Putnam Hospital Center through The Heart Center, a Health Quest affiliate.

Three cardiologists, Dr. Lawrence Solomon, Dr. Anthony Messina and Dr. Aarti Campo, have begun seeing patients on the hospital campus, with offices at 672 Stoneleigh Ave., Suite C-126. All three are board certified through the American College of Cardiology and specialize in general cardiology, as well as nuclear cardiology and echocardiography.

“We are thrilled to be here, on site at Putnam Hospital Center, to provide 24/7 comprehensive cardiac care locally,” Solomon said.

Solomon focuses on preventive cardiology and has clinical interests in the diagnosis and management of valvular heart disease. He received his medical degree from Yale University School of Medicine and has been in practice for 17 years.

Messina is the medical director for Health Quest’s CT and Nuclear Labs. He graduated from New York University’s School of Medicine and has been in practice for more than nine years. He is fluent in Spanish and Italian.