Heart Center Cardiologists Now Seeing Patients at PHC

Cardiac care services are now provided at Putnam Hospital Center through The Heart Center, a Health Quest affiliate.
Three cardiologists, Dr. Lawrence Solomon, Dr. Anthony Messina and Dr. Aarti Campo, have begun seeing patients on the hospital campus, with offices at 672 Stoneleigh Ave., Suite C-126. All three are board certified through the American College of Cardiology and specialize in general cardiology, as well as nuclear cardiology and echocardiography.
“We are thrilled to be here, on site at Putnam Hospital Center, to provide 24/7 comprehensive cardiac care locally,” Solomon said.
Solomon focuses on preventive cardiology and has clinical interests in the diagnosis and management of valvular heart disease. He received his medical degree from Yale University School of Medicine and has been in practice for 17 years.
Messina is the medical director for Health Quest’s CT and Nuclear Labs. He graduated from New York University’s School of Medicine and has been in practice for more than nine years. He is fluent in Spanish and Italian.
Campo joined The Heart Center in 2017, having previously served as the director of the heart failure program for PinnacleHealth Hospital in Pennsylvania. She graduated from Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Buffalo in New York and has been in practice for five years.
Together, the team will provide an array of cardiac services at Putnam Hospital Center, including diagnostic imaging and treatments for coronary artery disease, valvular disease, arrhythmias and other forms of heart disease. Imaging services at the medical facility include cardiac ultrasound, nuclear imaging and stress testing.
To schedule an appointment, call 845-225-5301 (TTY 1-800-421-1220). For more information on The Heart Center, a division of Hudson Valley Cardiovascular Practice, PC, and cardiovascular care at Health Quest, visit healthquest.org/heartcenter.