Hearing to be Held to Remove Carmel BOE Member

A hearing will be held later this month that could lead to the ouster of a Carmel Board of Education member.

During a Dec. 19 meeting, the school board voted 5-2 to hold a hearing that could lead to school board member John Curzio’s removal from the school governing body. Board president Greg Riley said before the vote Curzio was being accused of two official misconduct charges. Once the hearing is complete, the board will weigh the facts and the conclusion reached by the hearing officer before they decide what action to take against Curzio, who is a college student and lives in Stormville. Curzio, a Carmel High School alum, actually was the top vote-getter when he ran two years ago, ousting an incumbent board member in the process.

Curzio (who was told by Superintendent of Schools Andy Irvin he was allowed to vote on a matter involving him) and school board member James Reese were the two members to vote against holding a hearing.

In a Dec. 19 letter from Riley to the district clerk, he requested two official misconduct charges be brought against Curzio. Riley claimed at a Nov. 21 meeting, Curzio used district resources and acted in neglect of his official duties because he encouraged voters to turn down the Dec. 11 bond proposals during the meeting. The other charge comes from a Dec. 5 meeting where Curzio read a letter to the editor written by a Kent resident against the capital projects and said he agreed with the letter writer’s statement.