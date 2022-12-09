Health Officials in Putnam, Westchester Urge Residents to Get Flu Shots

Health officials in Putnam and Westchester counties are urging residents to get their annual flu shots with cases of influenza on the rise.

“The flu vaccine is the best protection we have and it can help you avoid the worst outcomes from the flu, including hospitalization and death,” said Westchester Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler. “Flu activity is already robust, and the vaccine appears to be a good match for the viruses circulating.”

In Putnam, for the second consecutive week, cases of influenza have jumped dramatically, according to the county’s Health Department. There were 404 cases reported from November 27 to December 3, as compared to 186 cases for the week ending November 26 and just 56 cases for the week ending November 19.

Half of the cases in the most recent reporting week are in school-aged children, five to 17 years of age. COVID numbers are also on the rise with 267 cases reported for the week ending December 3 as compared to 201 for the week ending November 26.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control reported there have been 14 pediatric flu deaths in the U.S. so far this year. CDC estimates the number of annual flu deaths between 12,000 to 52,000, and hospitalizations from 140,000 to 710,000, based on actual ranges between 2010 and 2020.

Amler said flu activity is usually highest between December and February, but can last into May. The vaccine becomes fully effective after about two weeks.

“Your flu shot protects you and it protects those around you who are more vulnerable to flu complications, such as infants too young to be vaccinated, seniors and people with chronic health conditions,” Amler said. “As you prepare for holiday gatherings, place a flu shot at the top of your to-do list.”

Flu shots are available at area drug stores and supermarkets. Flu shots are also offered by appointment at the Westchester County Health Department clinic on Mondays and Fridays at 134 Court Street in White Plains. For more information, visit www.westchestergov.com/health.

In Putnam, clinics are held in the Village of Brewster, supported by the NYSDOH Migrant and Seasonal Farm Worker (MSFW) program which ensures eligible residents receive access to vital vaccinations, while helping to address vaccine equity. The next MSFW clinic will be held on Tuesday, December 13, at 83 Main Street. For more information on the MSFW program and to check eligibility, or to find out more about regularly immunization clinics at the health department, call 845-808-1390, x 43230.