Hats Off to John Myers in the Guy Mathews Thanksgiving Invitational

With no football “Turkey Bowl” scheduled this season, the hockey game between the two proud City of White Plains high schools was dubbed the “Frozen Turkey Bowl” because of the competition being held on the ice. Newly reelected City of White Plains Mayor Tom Roach was in attendance to enjoy the event.

The Stepinac skaters have maintained the bragging rights for the past two seasons, while winning back-to-back games the past two years. But this year, the Tigers secured the victory. “No way, especially not in my senior year. We were going to win tonight no matter what,” said Tigers senior Captain James Carrier.

Tigers’ senior defenseman Rich Myers started the scoring with a rebound goal off Crusaders goalie Chris Spano at 7:30 in the second period. Then Myers’ young brother, the upstart freshman John Myers, brought fans hats to the ice by scoring a “hat trick” on three consecutive goals to win the game.

Myers’ first goal came on a power play with an assist from Carrier and his older brother, to put the Tigers ahead 2-0 with 1:52 remaining in the second period. Stepinac answered less than 30 seconds later as defenseman Leo Kibler got the puck past Tigers goalie Justin Schulz, who had a fantastic game in the net with 13 saves.

Nonetheless, with the Crusaders back in the game and seemingly starting the third period with only a one-goal disadvantage, Myers struck again with 8.3 seconds left in the second period. “You go into the locker room and figure one goal is manageable, but it is nearly impossible to come out the next period and sway the momentum when you give up a goal with eight seconds left in the period,” said Crusaders Head Coach Matthew Hogan.

The younger Myers, while having the game of his life and still excited over his two quick second period goals, glided in and followed up a Max Tillman shot to score the “hat trick.” Tigers’ fans jumped to their feet and threw their hats onto the ice at Ebersole.

“That has never happened to me before, so great,” thrilled Myers.

“Although he is a freshman, it is John’s second year on the team. He is one of those players who do not say too much, he just comes to work everyday. John was opportunistic today and he finished all his chances,” said Tigers Head Coach Howie Rubenstein.

White Plains is 2-0 thus far this season after beating Horace Greely in their first game, 5-4. The Captain Carrier sealed his opportunity for a “hat trick” with three goals in that game. Stepinac is 0-3, in preseason competition having lost to the Fordham Prep, The Harvey School and now to the rival Tigers.

The Guy Mathews Thanksgiving Invitational is named in honor of the late Guy Mathews, the longtime Hockey Coach and Guidance Counselor at White Plains High School, who passed away in 2014.

“Coach Mathews was the foundation of White Plains hockey. His hard work and passion for the students of White Plains High School will always be remembered,” said Mathews’ longtime friend, Tigers Head Coach Howie Rubenstein.