Hate Speech Found on Bridge in Yorktown Under Investigation

Rick Pezzullo
“Hate speech” discovered Saturday on the northbound overpass on the Taconic State Parkway on Croton Dam Road in Yorktown is being investigated by law enforcement agencies.

Yorktown Police were notified of the incident Saturday and covered the reported racist comments after they arrived on the scene. Police referred the incident to Westchester County Police and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

“Sadly, we know there is hate and racism infecting every community and Yorktown is no exception,” Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater slated. “However, as our community has proven before, we will not let this disgusting and ignorant language define us. Hate has no home here and we will continue to stamp it out whenever it raises its wicked head.”

