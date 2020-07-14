Harry Phillips

Harry S. (Hal) Phillips passed away on July 2. He was 95.

Phillips was born in New York City on Oct. 20, 1924, and lived in the Armonk, Chappaqua and Mount Kisco area for over 60 years.

After being drafted at age 19 during World War II, he went on to become a first lieutenant, Infantry and served in the Pacific Theater. Following a recall to active duty during the Korean War, he served as a psychological warfare officer in the Far East.

Phillips was a journalism graduate of the University of Wisconsin, where he was a member of Chi Psi fraternity. In 1949, he was sports editor of The Daily Cardinal.

After writing for the Wisconsin State Journal, he embarked on a career in corporate communications, retiring in 1989 as a senior vice president of the Irving Trust Company and member of the senior management committee.

He and his wife, Mary, were members of the Whippoorwill Club in Armonk for over 50 years.

Hal is survived by four children, Dr. Katharine Phillips, Barbara Phillips, Carol Phillips Ewin (and her husband, Ed Ewin), and his son, William Phillips. His wife, Mary, passed away on Apr. 21, 2014.

All funeral arrangements were private. Arrangements were handled by Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville.