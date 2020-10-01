Harrison Police Officer Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

A Harrison Police Officer was arrested this week after assaulting his wife in front of their child.

Frank Corvino was arraigned in Town of Harrison Court on Wednesday via video conference where he was charged with assault in the third degree, endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors, and harassment in the second degree, a violation, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

On Sept. 27, Corvino allegedly assaulted his wife and injured her in the presence of their child, officials said. The domestic dispute resulted in his wife receiving medical treatment for injuries to her ribs and shoulders, and bruises to her face, arms and legs.

Th 36-year-old officer pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance on Wednesday. The victims received orders of protection, officials said.

Corvino is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27.

Special Prosecutions Division Assistant District Attorney Christine Cervasio of the Domestic Violence Bureau is prosecuting the case.