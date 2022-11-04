Harrison Approves Mt. Sinai Hospital Cancer Infusion Center

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Harrison Planning Board has approved an application by 1 West Red Oak LLC to construct a 21,875-square-foot cancer infusion center at 1 West Red Oak Plaza that will be operated by Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Attorney Albert J. Pirro, Jr. of Abrams Fensterman, LLP in White Plains made the presentation before the Planning Board, noting that, “The 1 West Red Oak Medical Office Building will offer ambulatory medical services and comprehensive infusion services for patients with both cancer and benign conditions. Individualized care plans are designed with different treatment protocols and reflect the unique nature of this facility in serving the region.”

An ambulatory infusion therapy enables patients to decrease or totally avoid hospital or nursing home stays and resume normal routines and work behaviors while still treating the illness. Providing medications intravenously, these protocols are typically applied to serious or chronic conditions where medications cannot be given orally.

“Infusion therapy may be needed for a variety of cancers and benign conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, asthma, immune deficiency, gout, migraines, multiple sclerosis, osteoporosis, lupus, etc.,” Pirro said. “The infusions are used to provide chemotherapy for cancer, and other agents for other conditions which are treated, including antibiotics, anti-coagulation therapy, anti-emetics, hydration, and nutrients such as IV/IM.”

The infusion center team includes physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, medical assistants, and on-site pharmacists, who are fluent in multiple languages. In addition to the infusion treatment center, additional on-site services include radiology, lab services/inhalation respiratory, cardiology, EKG, and a pharmacy for patients of the facility.

The infusion center also features private, comfortable infusion chairs, Wi-Fi, and flat-screen televisions.