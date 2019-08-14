Harmful Algae Blooms Still Present, But Not Prevalent

“Last year was terrible for all the lakes,” he said.

Southeast Supervisor Tony Hay said so far Southeast has been “very successful” at avoiding beach closures and the town’s lakes are in better shape this year than last.

“You would’ve thought because it’s much warmer than previous years it’d be worse, but so far I’m knocking on wood as we speak, it’s good,” Hay said. “I’m not sure how Mother Nature works, but I’m happy so far.”

Kent Supervisor Maureen Fleming said she doesn’t see towns in Putnam having a huge HAB issue this year. While a couple beaches around Lake Carmel have been closed this year because of HABs, those beaches already aren’t being used because lack of lifeguard staffing.

Fleming thinks part of the improvement in lake health this year has to do with the milder weather, but she also gave kudos to residents at doing a better job keeping their septic systems up to par and cleaning up dog feces near the lakes.

“We can’t control the temperature and humidity and those kind of outside forces, but what people can control I’m hopeful that they are because everybody wants to pull together to keep the lakes in our community healthy,” Fleming said.