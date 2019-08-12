Harckham Secures $200K Grant to Renovate Old Town Hall

A project to renovate Old Town Hall in Brewster has been given a major boost with a $200,000 state grant.

The grant, which was recently obtained by NYS Sen. Peter Harckham, was celebrated by several elected officials from Putnam and others invested in the building, which is owned by the Town of Southeast.

Southeast Councilwoman Lynne Eckardt said she invited Harckham to a press conference at the building last October in the upstairs theater. “I believed strongly then, as I do now, that the Old Town Hall