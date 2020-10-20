Harckham Has Helped Communities on Variety of Issues

I am writing to ask voters in Croton-on-Hudson and throughout the 40th Senate District to re-elect our state senator, Peter Harckham.

Sen. Harckham has helped the Village of Croton-on-Hudson on issues big and small: from securing funding for the Croton Point Avenue improvement project, to financing a new hybrid police car, to getting the state Department of Transportation to finally repair the Route 9 fence.

Most importantly, I believe Sen. Harckham represents the values of our community. Sen. Harckham co-sponsored the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which requires 70 percent of electric power in New York to come from renewable energy by 2030.

Peter Harckham is courageous and compassionate. Pete shared his struggles with addiction in The New York Times. As chair of the Senate Committee on Alcoholism & Substance Abuse, Harckham doubled treatment times at rehabilitation facilities.

Early voting begins on Oct. 24 and ends on Nov. 1. Please make your plan to vote for Sen. Harckham.

Brian Pugh, Mayor

Croton-on-Hudson